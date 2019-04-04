Manhattan school teacher’s aide arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

MANHATTAN — A teacher’s aide was charged Thursday with having a sexual relationship with a student at the Manhattan school she worked at, police said.

Aleida Rosario, 45, was charged with a criminal sex act, an NYPD spokesperson said.

She’d been suspended from the school in February of 2018 once the school became aware of the allegations, an Education Department official said. Rosario started working for the DOE in 1998.

The student was 15 at the time of the alleged assault, police source said.

“There is absolutely no place in our schools for anyone who would engage in such despicable alleged behavior,” Education Department spokesman Doug Dohen said. We immediately suspended Ms. Rosario without pay in 2018 once we were made aware of this allegation.”