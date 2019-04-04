Man punches, breaks woman’s nose during argument in Brookyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man accused of punching a woman outside a Brooklyn train station last month.

While at the Nos. 2 and 5 Church Avenue subway station in East Flatbush, a 52-year-old woman was involved in a verbal dispute with a man on Mar. 21, police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation.

The man proceeded to follow the victim to the street level, where he punched her in the face, breaking her nose, according to cops.

The woman refused medical attention.

