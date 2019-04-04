Man arrested in 2005 Palisades Park sex assault cold case

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Palisades Park 14 years ago, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Port Authority Police took Roydell Cameron into custody on Friday, March 29, 2019, as he was trying to board a plane at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Cameron is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint on Friday, April 15, 2005, at Palisades Park, New Jersey, before fleeing the scene.

At that time, an investigation was initiated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Palisades Park Police Department, but no suspect was identified and the case went cold.

A renewed investigation involving the New Jersey State Police laboratory matching Cameron’s DNA with DNA taken from crime scene evidence identified him as the suspect.

“When a crime goes unsolved – especially a crime like murder or rape – justice is denied, victims and survivors lack closure, and the community’s sense of security may be shaken,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “A dangerous criminal may be left free to strike again. This Regional Cold Case Task Force is demonstrating what can be achieved by pooling personnel, expertise and other resources. By sharing resources and employing new technologies using this type of task force model, we can crack cases that may be years or even decades old.”

Cameron is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats.

He is currently lodged in a New York City jail pending extradition to BergenCounty.