Looking for a furry friend? – This organization is offering $2 adoption fees this weekend

MANHATTAN, New York – A local organization is making sure tens of thousands of animals across the Big Apple have a home.

The Best Friends Animal Society has sparked a massive effort by offering $2 adoption fees on all pets who are over 6 months old.

The group is offering the deal to celebrate the two-year anniversary of their Lifesaving Center. The non-profit organization, which started nearly 30 years ago, saves the lives of animals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Visit here for a complete list of animals up for adoption, including several breeds of cats and dogs. The deal is available from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 7 from 12-8p.m. at 307 West Broadway.