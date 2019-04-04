Human remains found at Staten Island storage facility: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island — Human remains have been found at a Staten Island storage facility, police said Thursday.

The remains were located at a facility at 7 Arden Ave., according to police. The remains have not been identified.

Police would not speculate if the person found is missing Staten Island teacher Jeanine Cammarata.

The 37-year-old mother of three was last seen Saturday night at her boyfriend's home on on McVeigh Avenue.

Cammarata's estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, has since been taken into police custody on charges of assault and stalking.

At this point, the charges against Michael Cammarata are not directly in relation to her disappearance, police said.

People close to her remain concerned.

"My greatest fear is I will not be speaking to Jeanine again," said her attorney, Eric Gansberg. "And I fear the worst."

"She was terrified of him," Gansberg told PIX11 News.

40.560161 -74.198195