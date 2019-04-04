‘Bad Girls Club’ star Shannade Clermont sentenced to 1 year in prison for wire fraud

LOWER MANHATTAN — Model, social media influencer and reality TV star Shannade Clermont was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for making fraudulent charges with a stolen debit card in 2017, Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Thursday.

Officials said Clermont, half of popular social media duo the Clermont Twins, made and attempted to make over $20,000 in charges on a debit card she stole from a man who died during a prostitution date with her.

Clermont, 25, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in November 2018.

“Former reality TV ‘bad girl’ Shannade Clermont lived up to her on-screen persona,” U.S. Attorney Berman said Thursday in the sentencing announcement.

“She admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment. When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases,” Berman explained.

According to court documents, it was during the course of the investigation of the man found dead in his midtown east apartment, on the morning of Feb. 1, 2017, that law enforcement learned that Clermont visited the victim for a prostitution date the previous evening and stole the information of two debit cards in his wallet.

Officials said Clermont even created and used a fake email account in the victim’s name, pretending to be the victim to commit fraud.

Clermont stated in an interview with law enforcement after she was arrested that she committed the crime in part due to stress of keeping up her public image, according to officials.

In addition to the prison time, Clermont was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $5,77.27 and pay $4,696.40 in restitution.