ASPCA welcomes new pups to NYC; hits milestone for animal relocation program

UPPER EAST SIDE — The ASPCA pulled out all the stops Thursday to welcome their newest pack of puppies, arriving after the trek to the Big Apple after being relocated from overcrowded shelters down south.

The arrival was all the more special as it marks the 100,000th animal the organization has transported across the country as part of their animal relocation program.

ASPCA launched their relocation program five years ago in an effort to rescue animals who were at risk of euthanasia simply because of where they were born.

"We relocate those animals to communities where they have very strong adoption programs and a lot more resources and people that are waiting to give them homes," an ASPCA representative said.

Those interested in adopting a new furry friend are urged to pay a visit to an ASPCA center in their area.