10 tons of frozen beef patties recalled; may contain purple plastic

WASHINGTON — Over 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of soft, purple plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. recall Tuesday.

The company received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

The frozen RTE flame broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018.

06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The products were shipped to food service locations nationwide, including schools.

Though the product was distributed to schools, it was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the consumption regarding the plastic found in the product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Worth Sparkman, Senior Communications Manager with AdvancePierre, at (479) 290-6358.