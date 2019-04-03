Unidentified boy who doesn’t speak English found in midtown: police

MIDTOWN SOUTH — Police are hoping the public can help identify a child who was discovered inside a midtown Manhattan building Wednesday morning and doesn’t understand English.

Police said the boy, who is between 9 and 12 years old and only understands Creole, was found Wednesday around 9:14 a.m., on the 9th floor of a commercial building located at 520 8th Ave.

Authorities said the child was brought EMS to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he remains as of Wednesday night.

Police describe the boy as about 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. They have released the above photo of the child.

Submit any information about the child to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).