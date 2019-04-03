Technology, sensors and cameras provide safety and traffic information around NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Intersections in New York City are getting smarter with sensors, signals and cameras that track pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The NYC Department of Transportation has installed and upgraded hundreds of intersections with measures that include traffic calming to crosswalks that give pedestrians a head start.

The technology continues to evolve with cameras and networks monitoring vehicles and road conditions.

CARMERA is a street technology company based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It's housed in New Lab, a tech hub.

The company is helping create maps that will aid in the operation of autonomous vehicles. CARMERA uses sensors and cameras mounted on vehicles. It also shares the anonymous data with planning agencies and some municipalities.

Several leading car manufacturers include cameras on their models. The information is sometimes submitted to companies in the evolving industry and helps creates maps and real-time traffic information.