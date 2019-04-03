School bus involved in collision off of RFK Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A school bus was involved in collision just off the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, impacting the morning commute Wednesday.

The crash happened along the service road of Hoyt Avenue and 31st Street in Astoria around 5:50 a.m., police said.

The collision resulted in the school bus partially tipping over, police said.

No students were on board the bus, police said.

The drivers of the vehicles involved suffered "little to no injuries," according to police.

Expect heavy traffic and delays on the eastbound Robert F. Kennedy-Triborough Bridge.

