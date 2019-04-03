Police identify 4 men sought in ‘hunting,’ gunning down of 21-year-old man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police have identified four more men sought in connection with the death of a dad who was hunted through Brooklyn streets and fatally shot last week.

Authorities are searching for Donaven McDay, 29, Shacore Huff, 23, Rahmel Briggs, 22, and Rakiem Smith, 25.

Police allege they are connected to March 19 death of 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley.

Eversley was walking down New Lots Avenue around 5 p.m. when a group of at least 10 men cornered him and gunned him down, police said.

Michael Reid, 25, was already arrested and charged with murder in Eversley’s death. Police busted Alfred Crooks, 22; Frank Cook, 33 and Leroy Dunn, 35, on Tuesday. Crooks was charged with murder. Cook and Dunn were hit with charges for manslaughter and gang assault.

The group has a clear gang affiliation, officials said. There’s an extensive criminal history.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).