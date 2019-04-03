PIX11 WINS NATIONAL PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER’S ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Darren McQuade Named Best Photojournalist in the Eastern Region for 2018 and Wins 1st Place for Spot News in NPPA Best of Photojournalism Contest

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce it has been honored by the National Press Photographer’s Association with several awards for photojournalism.

PIX11’s Darren McQuade was named Photographer of the Year by the National Press Photographer’s Association for 2018 in the East region. This award is for a year-long body of work, awarded to the person who accumulated the most points for the year in the NPPA Quarterly TV Clip Contest.

Additionally, WPIX placed second for NPPA Station of the Year in the East region.

Separately, McQuade also won 1st place for Spot News in the NPPA Best of Photojournalism contest. This nationwide contest honors the best photojournalism for 2018. McQuade’s winning entry highlighted the K2 drug problem in Brooklyn.

McQuade is a New York native who has been a professional Photojournalist for over a decade. Darren has been with WPIX since 2016 and Tribune since 2012, joining WPIX from KTXL in Sacramento.

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellucci / Tribune Broadcasting jbellucci@tribunemedia.com or 212-210-2626