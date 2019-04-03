Man sexually assaults woman in her Lower East Side apartment after groping her outside: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE — Police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in her own Lower East Side apartment last week.

Police said the man approached the 23-year-old victim as she sat on the front steps of her apartment building, located near Forsythe Avenue and Grand Street, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

The man started a conversation with the woman and then began groping her on the building steps, according to authorities.

When other building residents opened the front door to leave the building, the man led the victim into the building and then into her own apartment, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

When the victim's roommate came home and confronted him, the man fled from the scene, according to police.

Officials described the man as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 150 lbs. and said he was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt.

Police have released the above surveillance footage in hopes the public can help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).