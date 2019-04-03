Man follows woman out of Brooklyn subway station, breaks her nose

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man followed a woman out of a Brooklyn subway station and punched her in the face, breaking the woman’s nose, police said Wednesday.

The unidentified man and the 52-year-old woman argued at the Church Avenue Subway station on March 21 around 7:15 p.m., officials said. Then he followed the woman to street level and attacked.

He fled the scene.

The woman refused medical attention at the station, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s in his 20s and has shoulder-length braids. The man was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).