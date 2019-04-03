Man assaulted, robbed at Bronx train station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man was punched and robbed at a Bronx train station last Wednesday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim boarded the No. 6 train at the Third Avenue and 138th Street subway station around noon, police said.

An unidentified man approached the victim and said “I know you from somewhere” and began to punch the victim several times throughout his face and head, police said.

During the assault, the victim dropped his cell phone, which the attacker picked up and fled while at the station.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for bruises and contusions, cops said.

The alleged attacker is described to be 25 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black skull hat, tan khaki pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).