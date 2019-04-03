Man, 18, arrested in fatal stabbing on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in connection to a fatal stabbing on Long Island.

Jose Ulisiz Ortiz-Trochez, 18, was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a man in the parking lot of a Laundromat in Hempstead Friday.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing victim outside Laundry Palace along Clinton Street around midnight Friday.

Juan Gabriel Chic Sian, 35, was found lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ortiz-Trochez faces charges of second-degree murder.