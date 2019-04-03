Funeral services to be held for student from NJ killed after getting into a car she mistook for an Uber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Mourners will say their final farewell to a college student from New Jersey who was found dead after getting into a car mistaken for an Uber.

The funeral for Samantha Josephson, 21, will be held Wednesday afternoon at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

A student at the University of South Carolina, Josephson called an Uber around 2 a.m. Friday in Columbia, and was last seen getting in to a black Chevy Impala, said Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook. Turkey hunters found her body 14 hours later in the field in Clarendon County, about 90 miles away.

Josephson’s body had numerous wounds, including on her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, according to arrest warrants for suspect Nathaniel David Rowland.

Surveillance video of Josephson outside a bar shows her standing by herself on a curb on the morning she disappeared. She takes several steps toward a black vehicle that pulls up to a parking spot. She appears to reach for the door handle of the vehicle as it slows down and gets inside, the video shows.

Rowland was arrested early Saturday after an officer saw him driving the vehicle. Josephson’s blood and cell phone were found in Rowland’s vehicle after his arrest, according to police.

He faces charges of murder and kidnapping.

Josephson, who is from Robbinsville, New Jersey, planned to study law in the fall at Drexel University in Philadelphia, her father, Seymour Josephson, said at a candle light vigil Sunday on the South Carolina campus.

Since then, a bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs.

CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.