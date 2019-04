SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Firefighters battled a large blaze in Sunset Park on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The call for the 44th Street fire came in around 4:40 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. The 5-alarm blaze started in an apartment on the 6th floor.

Two civilians were injured, officials said. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.