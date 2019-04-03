Estranged husband of missing Staten Island teacher in police custody; charged with assault, stalking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island — The estranged husband of a missing Staten Island teacher was in police custody Wednesday on charges of assault and stalking.

It's not clear if those charges were related to ex-wife Jeanine Cammarata.

Cammarata, 37, is a mother of three who teaches at PS 29. She was last seen Saturday night on McVeigh Avenue at her boyfriend's home, police said.

Her boyfriend called police to file a missing persons report Tuesday, police said. She has not shown up for work this week.

On Facebook, friends of Cammarata said she'd never risk losing her job and that not showing up to work was unlike her.

Cammarata missed a family court hearing on Monday, her sister Christine Ross said.

She is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).