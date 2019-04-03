DOB advises contractors, crane operators to take precautionary measures during high winds

NEW YORK — Parts of tri-state area may experience wind gusts Wednesday afternoon, prompting the city to take precautionary measures with buildings and crane operations.

The Department of Buildings is reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators and property owners to secure their construction sites and equipment.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for New York City, Long Island, northeastern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected or occurring.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines.

As winds may reach higher speeds and last longer in the city, property owners are advised to consider the safety of their buildings and construction sites, including cranes and scaffolding.

In February, high winds downed trees and caused scaffolding to hang off an Upper East Side building.

To safeguard construction sites, builders, contractors, and developers should take all precautionary measures including but not limited to the following:

Tie down and secure material and loose debris at construction sites.

Cover electrical equipment from exposure to the weather.

Store loose tools, oil cans, and extra fuses in a tool box.

Secure netting, scaffolding, and sidewalk sheds.

Suspend crane operations and secure crane equipment when wind speeds reach 30 mph or greater.

Suspend hoist operations and secure exterior hoists when wind speeds reach 35 mph or greater, unless manufacturer specifications state otherwise.

Brace and secure construction fences.

Call 911 if there is an emergency on a construction site

New Yorkers are advised to call 311 to report non-compliant conditions or 911 to report emergencies at construction sites or buildings.