This is a major prehistoric announcement and it has been millions of years in the making.

Dinosaur Safari begins April 19th at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo worked with a paleontologist and dinosaur expert to create an authentic experience that includes movement and sound.

The exhibit features 40 new animatronic creatures. Visitors will ride around the two-acre area of the zoo that has been designed to host the show.

The zoo invited PIX11 News on a behind-the-scenes tour as the safari was being set up.