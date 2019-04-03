Carjackers crash vehicle during police chase in Brooklyn: cops

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two people were taken into custody after they robbed a man and took his car in Brooklyn, police said.

Police said the victim was approached in the vicinity of New Lots Avenue and Warwick Street in East New York around 10:15 a.m. and slashed him before stealing his car.

The carjackers fled the scene in the victim’s car and cops spotted the vehicle, authorities said.

A brief chase ensued when the carjackers lost control of the car, causing it to flip over, police said.

They were not injured.

They were taken into custody with charges pending.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.