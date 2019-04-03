Becoming friends with the enemy in ‘The Best of Enemies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “The Best of Enemies” tells the true story of a civil rights activist Ann Atwater and a local Ku Klux Klan president C.P. Ellis, who community leaders on opposite side of the fight to desegregate schools in North Carolina in 1971.

As they face-off, the two leaders unexpectedly begin to see the humanity in one another.

Oji chats with Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, who play the roles still relevant decades later as well as director Robin Bissell and real-life community organizer Bill Riddick.

Catch “The Best of Enemies” in theaters on Friday.