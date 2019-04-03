A look inside the star-studded ‘Game of Thrones’ NYC premiere of the final season

MANHATTAN, New York – The stars of “Game of Thrones” have taken over the Big Apple.

Cast members from the hit HBO series hit the red carpet Wednesday ahead of the New York City premiere. The star-studded event took place at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown, Manhattan.

Ahead of the premiere, fans flocked a massive replica Iron Throne that popped up at Rockefeller Center. Over the weekend, another hidden throne was discovered in Queens where thousands from around the world lined the streets of Fort Totten Park.

The highly anticipated eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Apr. 14 on HBO.