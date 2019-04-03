2 set man on fire as he slept in friend’s home: authorities

Posted 11:31 AM, April 3, 2019

(Left) David Sult, 24, and (right) Brandon Perez, 23, were arrested after they allegedly set another man on fire at a NJ home. (Township of Hamilton Police Dept.)

HAMILTON, N.J. — Two southern New Jersey men stand accused of setting another man on fire as he slept at a friend’s home last month.

Hamilton police say 23-year-old Hammonton resident Brandon Perez and 24-year-old David Sult, of Mays Landing, are charged with aggravated assault, arson and conspiracy. It wasn’t known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.

The victim, a 27-year-old Brigantine man, suffered severe burns and remains hospitalized. Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not said why or how the man was set on fire.

