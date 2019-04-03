Woman struck and killed by truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run: authorities

Posted 5:44 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18AM, April 3, 2019

Police are on scene where a person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Apr. 3, 2019 (Citizen)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman was struck and killed by truck that fled the scene in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Nostrand and Flatbush avenues just before 5 a.m.

An 18-wheel flatbed truck was traveling north on Flatbush Avenue when it struck a woman in her 40s, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was not immediately released.

