Woman struck and killed by truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run: authorities

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman was struck and killed by truck that fled the scene in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Nostrand and Flatbush avenues just before 5 a.m.

An 18-wheel flatbed truck was traveling north on Flatbush Avenue when it struck a woman in her 40s, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was not immediately released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.