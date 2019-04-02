Two teens electrocuted while rescuing dog stuck in canal

DIXON, Calif. — Two teenage boys died Monday after they were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from a canal in Dixon.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office reported one of the boys touched a nearby gate after they both walked into the canal to save the dog. That contact caused an electric current to travel through the water, and both teens were electrocuted.

First responders found the boys in a nearby field, according to the California Highway Patrol. It is unknown who pulled them from the water.

After crews attempted life-saving measures, the boys were transported to the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center where they both died.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog survived.

Solano County sheriff’s investigators are looking into the deadly incident. The teens’ identities have not been reported.