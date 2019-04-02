Teacher at Staten Island school reported missing

Posted 9:21 PM, April 2, 2019

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island — Police have asked for help finding a teacher at a Staten Island school who was last seen on Saturday night.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, is a teacher at PS 29, officials said.

Jeanine Cammarata was reported missing. (NYPD)

She was last seen on McVeigh Avenue, police said. Cammarata is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

