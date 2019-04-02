Several people in custody for ‘hunting,’ gunning down 21-year-old man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn —Several people are in police custody in connection with the death of a dad who was hunted through the streets of Brooklyn and killed, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Michael Reid, 25, was already arrested and charged with murder in the March 19 death of Tyquan Eversley. Shea did not identify the other people in custody. They are awaiting charges.

“There has been a significant amount of progress in that case,” he said Tuesday.

Many in the community called in tips on the case, he said.

Video of the group chasing and cornering Eversley shocked many in the community.

“I was disgusted, quite frankly, by what I saw – the lack of regard for human life,” Shea said.

Police identified three men in video of the chase as Donaven McDay, 29; Shacore Huff, 24 and Alfred Crooks, 22.

