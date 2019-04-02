Security meeting to be held in wake of Jersey City nanny’s murder

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City officials are holding a community meeting Tuesday night at the Gallo Center in Lincoln Park to discuss safety in the wake of nanny Carolina Cano’s murder last month.

Police and Mayor Steven Fulop are expected to discuss security upgrades, including overnight patrols and additional cameras.

Carolina Cano, a 45-year-old Jersey City nanny, went for a jog in Lincoln Park on Mar. 24 and never returned home.

Investigators found Cano’s body hours later, strangled and submerged in a lake at the park. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death as “homicidal violence.”

On Sunday, police arrested 33-year-old Jorge Rios, of Jersey City, and charged him with felony murder, kidnapping and aggregated sexual assault.