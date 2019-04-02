Rock & Roll instruments find a home at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The relics are rocking at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Visitors can see the instruments used by more than 80 of the world's most famous musicians.

There's the guitar Chuck Berry used to perform "Johnny B. Goode."

Stand in front of the custom made piano Lady Gaga played "ARTPOP."

See the art in Keith Richard's guitar. He played it and he painted it.

130 pieces of music history from the last 100 years are part of the new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met says, for the first time, a major museum exhibition will examine the instruments of rock and roll.

It's called "Play It Loud" and they aren't just saying that. A media preview featured a performance from Don Felder of The Eagles.

It opens April 8th to the public and it's included in regular museum admission