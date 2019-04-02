NYPD officer struck by car, 2nd cop hit by drone at rabbi’s funeral in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Two NYPD officers were injured, one struck by a car and another struck by a drone, while trying to control tens of thousands of people who crowded the streets for a rabbi’s funeral in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police were deployed to control the massive crowds during the procession from 52nd to 61st streets and 12th to 16th avenues in Borough Park.

Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal, the rebbe of the Skulen Hasidic dynasty in Brooklyn, died on Monday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was 95.

One of the NYPD officers suffered a leg injury when he was struck by a vehicle during the funeral procession. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second officer was hit by a drone being used during the funeral. Police said the drone ran out of gas and fell, striking the officer in the head. The officer’s condition is not known. No one is being charged at this time, police said.

Watch AIR11 footage of those gathered for the funeral (the incidents reported above are not scene):