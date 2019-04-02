Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing

Posted 1:42 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, April 2, 2019

Cheers broke out as a guilty verdict was read in the Karina Vetrano murder trial. And we have the latest on the killing of rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle. John Muller with the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.

