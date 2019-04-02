Man, 23, stabbed during dispute in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was stabbed during a dispute in Queens early Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim became involved in a dispute with a man at the intersection of Archer Avenue and Parson Boulevard around 1 a.m., police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical fight where the man displaced the knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso before fleeing, according to police.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police described the man wanted for questioning to be in his late teens or early 20s, 5-feet 10-inches and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).