LaTanya Richardson Jackson back on Broadway in “To Kill A Mockingbird”

NEW YORK — Latanya Richardson Jackson is back on the Broadway in a tour de force performance as Calpurnia in Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird."

It’s the first time this character has dimension, which is something very important to the actress and the reason she took the role.

Jackson talks about working with her husband Samuel L. Jackson, and her experience working in film and her love of the theater.

The show is smashing Broadway records with the highest gross in a week of any American Play.

You can catch “To Kill A Mockingbird” at the Shubert Theatre.