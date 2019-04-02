Jersey City mayor suggests tax on New York drivers to retaliate for congestion pricing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Many New Jersey residents and politicians have said New York’s congestion pricing plan is unfair, but one mayor is going a step further and asking people to think about a special tax on New York drivers in retaliation.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said his residents will be so hurt by congestion pricing, he suggested perhaps New York drivers should be taxed as they head to the Garden State.

“I would actually think that’s counterproductive,” Fulop admitted. “But the only reason I put that out there was to say: ‘you need to have a regional conversation, not just one solution just to fix the MTA.”

Fulop said what needs to happen is a transit plan where NJ Transit and PATH get money to improve service and capacity, and river crossings should be treated equally so more traffic isn’t pushed through his community via the Holland Tunnel.

”We are intertwined, and the solution really needs to take that into account,” the Mayor said.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said he understood Fulop’s concerns when asked about the issue Tuesday. However, de Blasio said fixing the subways and buses would be an important regional benefit.