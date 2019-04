LODI, N.J. — Crews are working to put out a fire as it tears through a residential building in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

Fire officials responded to the blaze along Home Place near Passaic Avenue in Lodi around 6:30 a.m.

Footage from AIR11 shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

