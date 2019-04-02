Exclusive: Brooklyn woman says Uber driver attacked her, made homophobic threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taylor De Souza calls it "the Uber ride from hell."

De Souza had to get stitches on her head after she said her Uber ride ended with her being physically assaulted by the driver.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn woman said it’s all because she had asked the driver to use an alternate route during her ride home.

"He responded to that with, 'don’t tell me what to do. I’m going to follow the route,'" De Souza told PIX11 News exclusively.

The alleged attack happened ‪on Saturday around 4 a.m. when the driver, allegedly upset over her asking for that alternate route, eventually pulled over on the corner of ‪East 96th street‬ & Clarkson Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

He allegedly began yelling homophobic slurs at De Souza, who is gay.

"He said 'you f---ing lesbian, get out my car,'" De Souza said. "He told me he’ll chop me up and throw me in the river."

De Souza told PIX11 she did not get out of the vehicle because she said she didn’t feel safe. According to De Souza, that's when the driver started smoking, despite her telling him she has asthma.

Police said they both became physical with each other. That's when the driver struck her in the head, causing that laceration.

“I witnessed him reach in his pocket and taken something out and hit me in the head with it,” De Souza said.

Uber responded to the incident in a statement:

"What has been described has no place on Uber. We take these reports seriously and are continuing to look further into this. Our support team has spoken to the rider and her account has been reactivated."