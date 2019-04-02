Equal Pay Day 2019: What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tuesday is Equal Pay Day. The date is organized annually by The National Committee on Pay Equity, and raises awareness about the wage gap between men and women.

Each year, Equal Pay Day falls on a Tuesday in April, which signifies how long women must work into the next year to earn the same amount as men did in the year prior. You may also notice people wearing red on Tuesday. The color signifies how far “in the red” women are with their pay.

So how big is the wage gap? According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2017 for every dollar paid to men, women made on average around 80 cents.

The pay gap also differs when factoring in race. For every dollar paid to white men, on average Latina women earned 53 cents, Native American women earned 58 cents, African-American women earned 61 cents, white women earned 77 cents and Asian-American women on average earned 85 cents.

At the current rate of change, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research estimates the gender pay gap won’t close until 2059. But there are steps we can take to speed up that trajectory.

When negotiating, women should ask for more money and research your worth based on your work experience and skill set. Companies can accelerate progress by offering more salary transparency and not asking job applicants about their current income, a practice that is currently outlawed in New York, Connecticut, California and Massachusetts.