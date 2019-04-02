Car overturns after sideswiping parked vehicles in Brooklyn

A tow truck is seen taken at least two vehicles from a Brooklyn street after one of them sideswiped a parked vehicle and overturned.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Three women were taken to the hospital after their car sideswiped several vehicles and overturned in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

The three women were inside a vehicle driving east on Menahan Street toward St. Nicholas Avenue when the vehicle sideswiped a parked car and overturned just after 2 a.m., police said.

The women were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. One woman was treated for a wrist injury. The two others were taken to the hospital to be checked, but were not injured, police said.

According to authorities, no drugs or alcohol appear to be involved.

