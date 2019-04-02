Car overturns after sideswiping parked vehicles in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Three women were taken to the hospital after their car sideswiped several vehicles and overturned in Brooklyn early Tuesday.
The three women were inside a vehicle driving east on Menahan Street toward St. Nicholas Avenue when the vehicle sideswiped a parked car and overturned just after 2 a.m., police said.
The women were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. One woman was treated for a wrist injury. The two others were taken to the hospital to be checked, but were not injured, police said.
According to authorities, no drugs or alcohol appear to be involved.
40.702360 -73.912874