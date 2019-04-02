84-year-old Harlem grandma fighting leaks in her NYCHA apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesenia Baez says her 84-year-old grandma has been battling for repairs in her apartment for years.

“It’s been going on almost three years my grandmother had had this issue with the walls leaking," she said about the situation in Adelaida Reyes' apartment. "She’s our matriarch. How can I not take of her when all she did was take care of us?"

Baez lives at the Wagner Houses too — in a different building — and says she also struggled for repairs.

"It took me the same length of time to get my hallway done too. It’s finally done,” said Baez.

Every month for the past year NYCHA is getting more complaints than it resolves at the Wagner Houses.

In February, the most recent month with posted information, NYCHA says 3,420 complaints were closed or canceled at the housing complex. But 3,610 new complaints came in.

We reached out to NYCHA about the apartment problems.

A NYCHA spokesperson says "staff was onsite Tuesday and made arrangements with the resident to make necessary repairs to bedroom, bathroom, and hallway in Apt 9F starting April 4. Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771."

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.