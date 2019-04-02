70-year-old man assaulted inside MTA bus in Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Police are looking for the person who allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old man inside an MTA bus in Queens earlier this year.

On Feb. 20, police said the victim became involved in a dispute with an unidentified man seated next to him inside a Q111 MTA bus in the vicinity of Guy R. Brewer and Baisley boulevards in South Jamaica.

The man proceeded to stand up and punch the victim in the face several times, causing a small laceration to his forehead, police said.

The alleged attacker exited the bus and fled south on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

The man wanted for questioning is described to be 25 to 30 years old with a thin build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a gray jacket, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).