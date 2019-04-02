3 arrested, charged in murder of Jersey City teen killed in drive-by shooting

JERSEY CITY — Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Jersey City last September.

Isaiah Huggins, 19, Rayquan Carmichael, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile, all face charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. All three are from Jersey City.

Police responded to Old Bergen Road and Pamrapo Avenue in Jersey City on Sept. 18, 2018, to find 17-year-old Jayden Fondeur with fatal gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Johanna Negron, Jayden’s mother, told PIX11 her son had walked to the nearby bodega to get something for himself and his little sister when a white car drove by and someone inside started spraying gunfire.

“Unfortunately, my son was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Negron said. “One (bullet) hit him in the neck and one in the head. When it happened, everyone started running. They even stepped on my son.”

Jayden was killed a day after he started his junior year in high school.

Negron told PIX11 News she just wanted justice for her son.

Nearly seven months later, on April 1, detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office charged three people in Jayden’s murder.

On April 2, 2019, Huggins was arrested in Essex County where he is currently in custody in the Essex County Jail on unrelated charges. On April 1, 2019, Carmichael and the juvenile defendant were arrested in Jersey City.