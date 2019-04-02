2 sought in Brooklyn shooting, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was shot and robbed in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old man was in the vicinity of Van Siclen and Hegeman avenues in East New York around 5 a.m. when two men exited a vehicle and approached him, police said.

They possessed firearms and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

When the victim refused and attempted to flee, he was shot in the right leg, cops said.

The men fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s necklace.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center for his injury.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects leaving their vehicle and confronting the victim before moving out of focus. They are then seen running back into the vehicle moments later.

