Woman sought by police after man stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a woman after a man was stabbed and slashed in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. in front of 639 Watkins St.

Police said the woman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

The man’s condition is not known.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.