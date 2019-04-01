Woman intentionally ran over boyfriend, killing him in parking lot, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) — A woman is facing second-degree murder charges Saturday after a man in his 40s was struck and killed in a Chesterfield Valley parking lot.

Chesterfield police said Kathryn Marsh driving a black Dodge Ram ran over the man, later identified as her boyfriend Matthew Baker in a parking lot near Babbo’s Spaghetteria on Chesterfield Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told News 4 Baker and Marsh were arguing in the parking lot before the incident happened.

Police said Marsh was cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation.

After a thorough investigation police determined Marsh intentionally hit Baker intending to cause serious injury.

Police said an autopsy will help determine exactly how many times Baker was run over.

Marsh, of Defiance, Missouri, is being held on a $500,000 bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center.