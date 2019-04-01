Video shows NYPD vehicle slamming into other cars in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Video shows an NYPD traffic enforcement patrol car striking several other vehicles in Flushing.

A Traffic Supervisor was behind the wheel during the Saturday afternoon incident, an NYPD spokesperson said. The driver can be seen smashing into a Honda sedan that appeared to be holding up traffic, then reversing and hitting the car behind it near the intersection of 37th Avenue and Main Street.

"A patrol supervisor responded to the scene and conducted an investigation," the NYPD spokesperson said. "The driver of the vehicle appeared disorientated and was transported by EMS to an area hospital for further medical evaluation. The incident remains under internal review."