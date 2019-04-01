Pregnant MTA worker, sitting home on unpaid leave, sues the New York City Transit Authority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pregnant MTA worker, sitting home on unpaid leave, is suing the New York City Transit Authority.

Crystal Young, 38, has severe form of morning sickness. It's all day long and doesn't go away.

"During my first trimester I lost about 20 pounds because I was constantly throwing up," Young said.

For the past 18 years Young has worked for the New York City Transit Authority in the subway system. Most recently she has worked as a train conductor and platform controller. But now she is on unpaid leave. Young told PIX11 News that she asked for an accommodation during her pregnancy. She wanted a job that doesn't require her to be on her feet all day, on a busy subway platform, away from a restroom.

In early February, Young said she asked a supervisor to move her from an assignment at the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan.

"They sent me home that day around 6:30, 7 o'clock in the morning for being insubordinate. In all actuality I don't believe I was being insubordinate," Young said.

Young said her doctor and the MTA's doctor agreed she should be in a desk job during the remainder of the pregnancy. NYC Transit told her they didn't have a position for her.

According to attorney Anthony Consiglio, NYC Transit's treatment of Young has violated New York City's Human Right's Law.

"Unpaid leave during a pregnancy is not considered acceptable unless the employer just really cannot do otherwise," Consiglio said.

Consiglio and Young were in court Monday for an emergency hearing and they asked a judge to order the MTA to put her back to work. The judge pushed a ruling until later in April. A trial could last years.

According to Consiglio, New York City Transit employs tens of thousands of workers. He said there are positions that Young can do temporarily. She has used up vacation and sick time and is awaiting disability benefits.

"You still have to pay your rent. You still have to pay your bills. You still have to have a baby that's on the way," Young said.

PIX11 News contacted the MTA multiple times for comment on Young's situation. They did not respond. Young not only wants to go back to work, but she also wants her sick time returned and other monetary damages.

Young's baby is due in late June and then she plans to return to work as a platform controller.