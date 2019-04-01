Gov. Cuomo to become highest paid U.S. governor

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will become the nation’s highest paid governor thanks to a pay raise approved by lawmakers as part of the new state budget.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted early Monday to gradually increase the Democratic executive’s salary from the current $179,000 to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2021.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s compensation will go up too, from $151,500 to $220,000 in 2021.

The increases were recommended by a state pay commission last year but required legislative approval.

The last time salaries for the governor and lieutenant governor were increased was 1999.

Lawmakers received their first pay increase in nearly two decades in January, when their base salary went from $79,500 to $110,00. Their pay will ultimately rise to $130,000 in 2021.